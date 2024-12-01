Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary

Vin Diesel is remembering Paul Walker on his 11th death anniversary!
The Fast and Furious actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to pay tribute to his late co-star and close pal on his death anniversary.
"Eleven years, today… Some bonds truly never break.. Grateful, for that eternal brotherhood,” he wrote alongside a black and white throwback photo of him with Paul, from one of the promotional events of any Fast and Furious films.
Diesel further added, “Love and miss you.”
Besides Diesel, Walker’s another costar, Jordana Brewster also remember the late actor on Instagram.
“I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn’t here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn’t let it show. The one with grace and humor. Miss you forever @paulwalker, she wrote alongside a carousel of images from the sets of Fast & Furious franchise.
Referring to Walker’s daughter, Brewster further added, “@meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength.”
Meadow Walker also remembered her late father with past photos of her them together, penning, “11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much.”
Paul Walker tragically died on November 30, 2013, in a car accident in Los Angeles aged 40.