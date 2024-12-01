Danny Amendola new post sparks ‘comeback’ talks

Just after finishing the amazing Dancing with the Stars journey, Danny Amendola shared a cryptic post on his Instagram that sparked “comeback” requests from his fans.
Amendola shared a picture of himself from a past match where he could be seen on the field wearing his number 80 Patriot jersey, soaring through the air to secure the ball, and wrote, “Don’t reach unless you score.”
His picture from the field after so long brought his fans to the good old days, who once again took to his comment section to request him to make a comeback or return to the game in any role.
A fan wrote, “Oh Ken (I mean, Dola:) we NEED you back on the Patriots!!! Maybe even a little coaching dance steps on the sidelines?”
Another user urged, Come back and play, pls.”
“Come back as WR coach for the Pats, please you were one of the goats,” the third one requested.
“Come back to pats. I love you, Danny, I miss seeing you on the playing field,” a user penned.
Furthermore, the 39-year-old, who recently finished fifth in the Dancing with the Superstars show, took retirement from professional football in July 2022.
How Many Years Did Danny Amendola Play For The Patriots?
Danny Amendola played for the New England Patriots for 5 years, from 2013 to 2017. After playing seven National Football League (NFL) seasons with the team, he achieved some impressive milestones. He won two Super Bowls, XLIX and LI, and was part of the team that made it to three Super Bowls.
During the 2014 season, he showed some impressive skills against the Baltimore Ravens, catching five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, whereas in the entire season, he caught 27 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.
Moreover, during his first season with the team in 2013, he bagged 54 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns.
What Nationality is Amendola?
Danny Amendola’s nationality is American. He was born on November 2, 1985, in The Woodlands, Texas. He was brought up in the same special-purpose district of Texas and attended The Woodlands High School, where he began his football career.