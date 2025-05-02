Princess Kate prioritizes daughter's birthday over King Charles' royal event 

Princess Kate Middleton, who touched down in her home country after spending two days in Scotland, recently grabbed attention after skipping a key royal engagement at Windsor Castle.
King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla hosted a reception for members of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association at Windsor Castle a day before marking the 10th birthday celebrations of Charlotte.
Prince of Wales joined his father in welcoming the prestigious guests.
Although his life partner remained in Kensington Palace seemingly to plan intimate celebrations for their daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Shortly after concluding their two-day visit to Scotland, the Princess of Wales chose to skip the recent royal engagement as her little bundle joy turned 10 on May 2nd, 2025.
However, Kate’s absence from the key royal event raised fans’ concerns, speculating the royal tension between the princess and Buckingham Palace.
The event held a special place for the entire British Royal Family, as it was previously organized by the monarch’s late mother and Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite the necessity, the mom-of-two prioritized Charlotte’s big day over any other key engagement.
For those unaware, the future King and Queen welcomed their middle child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, on May 2nd, 2015.
Why Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, who exchanged marital vows in 2011, paid an emotional tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and their deceased mother, Princess Diana by naming their only daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
The middle names Elizabeth and Diana are direct references to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his mother.