Prince Harry calls for ‘reconciliation’ with King Charles after security case loss

The Duke of Sussex reveals his calls to King Charles go ‘unanswered’ amid his desire to mend rift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Prince Harry desires nothing but “reconciliation” with the Royal Family!

Shortly after facing major defeat in his UK security case on Friday, May 2, the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to BBC, opening up about his wish to mend rift with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The estranged Prince, whose appeal to secure tax-payer funded security in the UK got dismissed by Judge Sir Geoffrey, shared that the legal appeal has caused prolonged tension with his family.

There are “so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” he stated.

During the conversation, Harry also opened up about his wish to reconcile with the British Monarch, stating, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

Referencing King Charles’s health struggles and battle against cancer, Harry continued, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

“Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course they will never forgive me for lots of things,” expressed Prince Harry, who made bombshell claims about the Royal Family in his memoir titled Spare.

The father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was also questioned about receiving Charles’ help in the security row, to which he answered, "I never asked him to intervene. I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs."

Moreover, a pal of the Invictus Games founder previously shared that despite his wish to mend the ties and attempts to get in touch, his calls “go unanswered.”

"He gets 'unavailable right now. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too,” revealed Harry’s friend.

Prince Harry loses legal battle for UK security:

Prince Harry, who challenged High Court’s decision to downgrade his levels of security after stepping down from his duties as senior working royal, faced a crushing defeat in the legal appeal.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the Duke of Sussex’s appeal to get public-funded security in the UK on May 2, 2025. 

