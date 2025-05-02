King Charles makes Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday special with sweet wish

King Charles and Queen Camilla wished their beloved granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, on her 10th birthday.
On Friday, May 2, 2025, Royal Family's Instagram account reshared Charlotte's new portrait from The Prince and Princess of Wales's account to wish her a "happy birthday."
In the photo, clicked by her mom Princess Kate, Charlotte was seen flashing a wide smile to the camera sitting against the backdrop of a scenic location.
The third in line to the throne, born in 2015, was wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a small backpack on her shoulders.
Shortly after the new portrait was released on Waleses' official account, royal fans starting pouring love with heartfelt birthday wishes.
One user commented, "Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Hope you'll have an amazing day! Wishing you all the best!"
Another added, "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte !! Hope you’re all having a wonderful Birthday."
The Royal Family's wish for Charlotte comes after Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a special reception at Windsor Castle for holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross.
What are Victoria Cross and George Cross honours?
The Victoria Cross is presented to those serving in British and Commonwealth Forces, while, The George Cross, honour is given to people who show heroism or courage in extreme danger.
King Charles became the Patron of the VC & GC Association since 2022.