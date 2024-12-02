Royal

Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan are in the middle of a 'professional separation'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024


Meghan Markle might outshine Prince harry in a ratings battle following their professional separation.

The Duke of Sussex's next project titled Polo is set to air on December 10, while the Duchess of Sussex’ cookery programme to be released on Netflix in 2025.

However, according to Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, Meghan Markle’s project will be more successful than Prince Harry's upcoming venture.

"Meghan's cookery programme will have a lot of viewers. There is no doubt it will be more successful than Polo,” she told GB News.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not featured in the Polo’s trailer, despite executively producing it.

The 148-second-long trailer was only focused on the polo players and their relationships within the sport.

"Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role,” another source told the Mail.

They further added, "That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a joint deal with Netflix after stepping down as working Royal in 2020.

Their debut series Harry & Meghan was a huge hit and shattered multiple records on the streaming giant.

