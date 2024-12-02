World

Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?

Tesla boss is ‘planning’ to provide Nigel Farage financial support to make him the next UK PM

  • December 02, 2024
Tech giant Elon Musk is reportedly planning to influence UK politics after making a successful debut in the United States with elected President Donald Trump.

According to Metro, after supporting the 47th president of America throughout his campaign and becoming head of the newly introduced Department of Government Efficiency during Trump’s second term, it is rumoured that Musk is considering donating £78,000,000 to Nigel Farage.

As per The Times report, there is a “credible” chance that Mush would financially back the UK Member of Parliament to help Reform UK.

Musk has been seen taking interest and sharing his view about the recent UK political scenarios. Last week he shared the link to another new online petition demanding a general election in the UK, just 200 days after Keir Starmer was elected as the new prime minister following the snap election, and wrote, “The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state.”

Moreover, Farage told The Times, “All I can say is that I’m in touch with him, and he is very supportive of my policy positions. We both share a friendship with Donald Trump, and Trump has said good things about me in front of Musk. We’ve got a good relationship with him.”

Furthermore, it is concerned that Musk's donation could ‘obliterate’ the state of British politics and is also illegal under UK election law.

