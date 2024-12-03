Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry

Kensington Palace released a pulse racing video message after Kate Middleton's highly emotional personal letter.
In an attempt to feul fans'excitement, Princess Kate and Prince William have shared a delightful video to feul for the upcoming Christmas Carol Service.
Just a week before one of the biggest Royal events this year, Catherine has offered a peek into invitation cards, in the final stage of printing to send to the Carol service guests very soon.
The dramatically filmed reel from a giant printing press gave a closer look at the Christmas Carol Concert invites, with the words of the future Queen printed inside.
These Christmas Carol Concert invites will be sent to nearly 1600 guests accross London, hosted by Catherine alongside other members of the Royal family.
The video which garnered plenty of hearts and comments was accompanied by a message that read, "Invites are well on their way ahead of our Together at Christmas Carol Service!"
"Bringing together inspiring people from across the UK, Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering," it added.
This heartfelt video message from the future king and Queen comes after Kate wrote a personal letter in which she said to have extended a subtle olive branch to estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry amid holiday season.
This upcoming concert will mark Kate Middleton's first full fledged Royal engagement as a host after completing her preventive chemotherapy in September.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on speaking terms with the prince and Princess of Wales since moving to the US in 202 after stepping down from their Royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex grew even distant with the Royal after making back to back personal attacks on them in their bombshell interview with renowned American host Oprah Winfrey, followed by their Netflix documentary and Harry's explosive memoir Spare.