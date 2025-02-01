Royal

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter in January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Princess Beatrice and her cousin Prince Harry might had the same person in mind while naming their daughters.

As per Cambridge, the princess welcomed her daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on January 22 at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Baby Athena's second name, Elizabeth, is presumed to be in the honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, her great-grandmother.

Princess Beatrice has also given the same middle name to her eldest daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in 2021.

Sharing the same sentiments, her cousin Prince Harry has also gave a tribute to his grandmother by naming his second child Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan Markle chose the name for their daughter after duke's grandmother, who was called Lilibet in the Royal Family.

Lilibet's middle name, Diana, is a tribute to her "beloved late grandmother," the Sussexes said when they announced her birth.

Queen Elizabeth II was said to have been nicknamed Lilibet when she was two, because she couldn't pronounce her name.

Beatrice has shown her bond and admiration with the late Queen when she called her mother, Sarah Ferguson and her grandmother her role models.

"I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she shared with HELLO!. 

"They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women," the 36-year-old added.

To note, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter was born prematurely and weighted four pounds.

