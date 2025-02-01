Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic

Dame Joan Collins is all set to portray Wallis Simpson in a new biopic, charting the tragic end to the Duchess of Windsor's life.
The 91-year-old actress, known for her iconic role as Alexis Carrington Colby in Dynasty, will star in The Bitter End, a film that explores Simpson's life after the death of her husband, King Edward VIII.
“I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story,” Collins told The Gaudian.
She continued, “You see her first of all when she’s full of pep and she’s got her young acolytes around her, then bit by bit she is destroyed by circumstances.”
“It’s a very good script, and it’s a great part for me. I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated,” Collins added.
Simpson was an American divorcee who King Edward VIII chose over the monarchy, abdicating the throne in 1936 and ultimately marrying her the next year.
King Edward VIII’s decision to marry the twice-divorced Simpson triggered a constitutional crisis, leading to his abdicated after less than a year as King.
He left the throne to his younger brother, who became King George VI (and who was the future Queen Elizabeth’s father and King Charles’ grandfather).
Wallis Simpson has previously been played by Lia Williams in Netflix’s The Crown, Joely Richardson in Wallis & Edward, Faye Dunaway in The Woman I Love and Eve Best in The King’s Speech.