Royal

Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic

Wallis Simpson has previously been played by Lia Williams in Netflix’s 'The Crown'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson in new biopic 

Dame Joan Collins is all set to portray Wallis Simpson in a new biopic, charting the tragic end to the Duchess of Windsor's life.

The 91-year-old actress, known for her iconic role as Alexis Carrington Colby in Dynasty, will star in The Bitter End, a film that explores Simpson's life after the death of her husband, King Edward VIII.

“I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story,” Collins told The Gaudian.

She continued, “You see her first of all when she’s full of pep and she’s got her young acolytes around her, then bit by bit she is destroyed by circumstances.”

“It’s a very good script, and it’s a great part for me. I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated,” Collins added.

Simpson was an American divorcee who King Edward VIII chose over the monarchy, abdicating the throne in 1936 and ultimately marrying her the next year.

King Edward VIII’s decision to marry the twice-divorced Simpson triggered a constitutional crisis, leading to his abdicated after less than a year as King.

He left the throne to his younger brother, who became King George VI (and who was the future Queen Elizabeth’s father and King Charles’ grandfather).

Wallis Simpson has previously been played by Lia Williams in Netflix’s The Crown, Joely Richardson in Wallis & Edward, Faye Dunaway in The Woman I Love and Eve Best in The King’s Speech. 

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding