Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors

New allegations against Prince Andrew could trigger an FBI investigation!
After his links to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were exposed last year, the Duke of York has been hit with shocking new accusations as it was revealed that Andrew made a $3 billion deal with Chinese investors which was ruled a “threat to national security,” The Sun reported on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
In the new documents released on Friday, the Times reported that Prince Andrew was willing to use his royal status for his personal gains, without caring about the UK’s security interests.
The documents recovered from Yang’s phone revealed that the Duke wanted to get advice from a communist minister and has covert meetings with Chinese ambassador as he planned to launch an international think tank.
Sarah Ferguson’s ex-husband also planned to use the British Royal Family’s reputation and influence to secure $3 billion international funding to "break unproductive technological and talent blockades against China.”
It was also reported that Prince Andrew also hoped to get $3 billion international financing for his Eurasia Fund, from which, $2 billion were to be contributed by Chinese investors.
The outlet also revealed that among all the documents and proofs that are gathered against Prince Andrew, Home Office security has come to a conclusion that the Duke of York’s relationship with Yang Tengbo was a serious threat to the United Kingdom’s national security.