Entertainment

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky commanded attention in mesmerising outfits at the award show

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines again but for being fashionably late at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

Earlier this week, the romantic couple appeared at London’s Royal Albert Hall to receive the cultural innovator award.

The hip-hop songstress and fashion mogul Rocky were to the event, which celebrates a leader who has created “viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture” over the last year.

Rihanna donned an ice blue fur wrap dress with a matching head piece and black bodice for the fashion event.

Meanwhile, Rocky looked draper at the red carpet in a navy blue suit with a red leather tie.

The We Found Love hitmaker paired the dress with sheer tights, satin heels, and black leather opera gloves.

Nicola Coughlan, Rita Ora and Mona Patel also attended the huge event.

In June, the American rapper commanded attention at the Paris Fashion Week.

On the personal front, Rihanna and A$AP share two sons, RZA and Riot.

The pair have been in a relationship since November 2020, when they transitioned from close friends to romantic partners.

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX
Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's
Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'
Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day’
Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day’