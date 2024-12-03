Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines again but for being fashionably late at the 2024 Fashion Awards.
Earlier this week, the romantic couple appeared at London’s Royal Albert Hall to receive the cultural innovator award.
The hip-hop songstress and fashion mogul Rocky were to the event, which celebrates a leader who has created “viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture” over the last year.
Rihanna donned an ice blue fur wrap dress with a matching head piece and black bodice for the fashion event.
Meanwhile, Rocky looked draper at the red carpet in a navy blue suit with a red leather tie.
The We Found Love hitmaker paired the dress with sheer tights, satin heels, and black leather opera gloves.
Nicola Coughlan, Rita Ora and Mona Patel also attended the huge event.
In June, the American rapper commanded attention at the Paris Fashion Week.
On the personal front, Rihanna and A$AP share two sons, RZA and Riot.
The pair have been in a relationship since November 2020, when they transitioned from close friends to romantic partners.