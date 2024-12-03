Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award

Zendaya has won Gotham Awards for her marvellous performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.
The Dune star graced the 34th Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2024.
Notably, Gotham Awards’ Spotlight Tribute is given out each year in recognition of “phenomenal efforts by individuals in film and television who captivated global audiences.”
For the red carpet, Zendaya looked gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton halter-neck white sheath dress with an open back.
She styled her hair in a simple ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a couple rings.
In her acceptance speech, Zendaya credited her mother Claire Stoermer for this milestone, “To my mom. My mom's here tonight; she's embarrassed.
"Without all of them, none of this is possible.So, really, I just have to say thank you to my community of filmmakers, producers, wardrobe, costumes, hair, and makeup. I mean, yes, I get to be up here, and I get to do it, but my character is only an amalgamation of the beautiful ideas of the amazing, creative people around me,” she noted.
Zendaya played tennis hotshot Tashi Duncan in Challengers, alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.