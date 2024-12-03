Entertainment

Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award

Zendaya sets pulses racing in a Louis Vuitton halter-neck white sheath dress at 34th Annual Gotham Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024


Zendaya has won Gotham Awards for her marvellous performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.

The Dune star graced the 34th Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Notably, Gotham Awards’ Spotlight Tribute is given out each year in recognition of “phenomenal efforts by individuals in film and television who captivated global audiences.”

For the red carpet, Zendaya looked gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton halter-neck white sheath dress with an open back.

She styled her hair in a simple ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a couple rings.

In her acceptance speech, Zendaya credited her mother Claire Stoermer for this milestone, “To my mom. My mom's here tonight; she's embarrassed.

"Without all of them, none of this is possible.So, really, I just have to say thank you to my community of filmmakers, producers, wardrobe, costumes, hair, and makeup. I mean, yes, I get to be up here, and I get to do it, but my character is only an amalgamation of the beautiful ideas of the amazing, creative people around me,” she noted.

Zendaya played tennis hotshot Tashi Duncan in Challengers, alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures

Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
Taylor Swift family hosts Travis Kelce for heartwarming Thankgiving celebration
Taylor Swift family hosts Travis Kelce for heartwarming Thankgiving celebration
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX