Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's sweet PDA filled outings

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship has been going strong for almost a year and the couple has so many cute PDA filled moments to offer fans.
The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in December 2023, and ever since then they have been spotted together on multiple occasions.
Selena recently got candid about her love life during a chat with Vanity Fair, "I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."
Benny and the Rare Beauty founder even attended high-profile events — Golden Globes, Emmys, and even basketball games together.
Let’s take a look at their top three PDA packed moments.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at Golden Globes night:
Selena Gomez posted a BTS picture with her boyfriend Benny Blanco from Golden Globes event at Beverly Hilton.
The Only Murders in the Building star captioned the adorable photo, “I won.”
Benny can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with his girlfriend in the viral picture.
Benny Blanco becomes Selena Gomez’s ‘best fwen’:
Selena and Benny gave a dopamine rush to their followers with a touching snap.
A few months back, the Wolves singer dropped a cute and cozy photo with her beau in kitchen.
Selena was hugging Benny from the back and she captioned the post, “My Best Fwen”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 75th Emmy Awards:
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco held onto each other throughout the star-studded event.
In January, the couple attended the 75th Emmy Awards.
Selena looked gorgeous in a black topless gown, while Benny went for a navy blue blazer.