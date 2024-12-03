Trending

Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot on November 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating relationships
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating relationships 

Muneeb Butt personally does not believe in boyfriend/ girlfriend relationships.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the Halla Gulla actor shared his own ideas on dating, “I do not get these gf bf relationships.”

He continued, “I think if you like someone then you should approach the girl’s family and that is what I did when I married Aiman.”

During the same, he also spoke about how delayed weddings breaks relationships these days.

“When you are just together and not married, you keep getting advice from people who may not have a great experience with marriage and this ends up affecting your relationship,” the Yaariyan star explained.

The actor’s post came soon after he marked six years of togetherness and bliss with a heartwarming tribute for wife on social media

It is pertinent to mention that Butt and the mom-of-two worked together in numerous projects including Bay Qasoor, Googly Muhalla, Khatoon Manzil, Khwab Sareye and Baandi.

On the personal front, Muneeb Butt married actor Aiman Khan by signing the marriage contract on November 2018 with a rukhsati scheduled for December 1, 2024. 

Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time

Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise

Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals

Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Vikrant Massey shares big statement after retirement announcement
Vikrant Massey shares big statement after retirement announcement
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya allegedly kills ex-boyfriend: Shocking details
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya allegedly kills ex-boyfriend: Shocking details
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses
Jennifer Garner details holiday plans with 3 kids
Jennifer Garner details holiday plans with 3 kids
Saba Qamar shares cryptic post on positivity
Saba Qamar shares cryptic post on positivity
Vikrant Massey makes surprise announcement
Vikrant Massey makes surprise announcement
Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos
Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos
Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid
Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid