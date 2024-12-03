Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Muneeb Butt personally does not believe in boyfriend/ girlfriend relationships.
In an interview with a local media outlet, the Halla Gulla actor shared his own ideas on dating, “I do not get these gf bf relationships.”
He continued, “I think if you like someone then you should approach the girl’s family and that is what I did when I married Aiman.”
During the same, he also spoke about how delayed weddings breaks relationships these days.
“When you are just together and not married, you keep getting advice from people who may not have a great experience with marriage and this ends up affecting your relationship,” the Yaariyan star explained.
The actor’s post came soon after he marked six years of togetherness and bliss with a heartwarming tribute for wife on social media
It is pertinent to mention that Butt and the mom-of-two worked together in numerous projects including Bay Qasoor, Googly Muhalla, Khatoon Manzil, Khwab Sareye and Baandi.
On the personal front, Muneeb Butt married actor Aiman Khan by signing the marriage contract on November 2018 with a rukhsati scheduled for December 1, 2024.