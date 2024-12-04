Taylor Swift reacts to Beyoncé’s ‘Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century’ title

Entertainment

Beyoncé overshadowed Taylor Swift by becoming Billboard's Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century

  • December 04, 2024
Taylor Swift is reacting to Beyoncé being crowned with Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century title!

Last week, Billboard published its Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list in which they ranked the artists based on their cultural impacts and public influence over the past 25 years.

In the list, Beyoncé was ranked number 1, followed by Taylor Swift securing the 2nd spot, sparking a wave of anger among her ardent fans.

Breaking silence on the news, a source revealed Swift’s reaction to Page Six and stated that the Eras Tour hitmaker is “really happy for Beyoncé” for being crowned with this title.

The insider added, “Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor.”

They continued to say that even though the singer is aware of the fact that her fans are disappointed and upset over the news, she herself feels “no self-pity.”

“Taylor appreciates all the fan support she’s received but she knows Beyoncé is a legend in the music industry and Taylor’s honored to have landed in the number two spot next to her. Taylor is proud of what she’s accomplished regardless of what spot she holds,” the tipster further noted.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift is gearing up to kick off her final three concerts of the thrilling Eras Tour, which she will perform in Vancouver, Canada, from December 6 to 8, 2024.

