Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'

Mahira Khan has shared her journey of battling depression.
The Humsafar actor, known for her utmost grace and talent, got candid about her mental health struggles in a recent interview.
Shedding light on the diagnosis, Mahira revealed, “I was really really depressed. It was dark for me and Someone used to say look at all what you have look at who you are and look at what your life is like.”
She continued, “It didn’t register because that is not all what you say to someone. They can’t help it, actually it’s a disease. It’s a chemical imbalance right."
"I am not saying there aren’t’ triggers. There could be something major that could have triggered you be it depression or other things like bipolarity," Mahira added.
She further shed light on how therapy and medication played a crucial role in her recovery, helping her regain strength in the darkest moments.
Further elaborating, the Raees actress revealed, “The thing that got me out of it was medications and the strong support system I had. My best friends did not leave me, my father, my son Azuu.”
“Seeking help is not a weakness; it’s an act of courage,” she passionately went on stating.
The Bin Roye star's vocal abilities sparked a positive wave across social media by fans, who praised her for using the public platform as means to promote mental health awareness.
On the work front, Mahira Khan has an exciting new romantic project titled Love Guru in the pipeline, slated for a cinematic release in Eid next year.