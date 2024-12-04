Trending

Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'

'Humsafar' actress Mahira Khan emphasised on the importance of seeking mental help and emotional support

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: it’s a disease
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'

Mahira Khan has shared her journey of battling depression.

The Humsafar actor, known for her utmost grace and talent, got candid about her mental health struggles in a recent interview.

Shedding light on the diagnosis, Mahira revealed, “I was really really depressed. It was dark for me and Someone used to say look at all what you have look at who you are and look at what your life is like.”


She continued, “It didn’t register because that is not all what you say to someone. They can’t help it, actually it’s a disease. It’s a chemical imbalance right."

"I am not saying there aren’t’ triggers. There could be something major that could have triggered you be it depression or other things like bipolarity," Mahira added.

She further shed light on how therapy and medication played a crucial role in her recovery, helping her regain strength in the darkest moments. 

Further elaborating, the Raees actress revealed, “The thing that got me out of it was medications and the strong support system I had. My best friends did not leave me, my father, my son Azuu.” 

“Seeking help is not a weakness; it’s an act of courage,” she passionately went on stating. 

The Bin Roye star's vocal abilities sparked a positive wave across social media by fans, who praised her for using the public platform as means to promote mental health awareness.

On the work front, Mahira Khan has an exciting new romantic project titled Love Guru in the pipeline, slated for a cinematic release in Eid next year. 

David Beckham, Victoria grace Buckingham Palace with surprise visit for State Banquet

David Beckham, Victoria grace Buckingham Palace with surprise visit for State Banquet
Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet

Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet
Italy bans self-check-in key boxes: How will it affect travelers?

Italy bans self-check-in key boxes: How will it affect travelers?
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig

Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig

Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Vikrant Massey shares big statement after retirement announcement
Vikrant Massey shares big statement after retirement announcement
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya allegedly kills ex-boyfriend: Shocking details
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya allegedly kills ex-boyfriend: Shocking details
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses
Jennifer Garner details holiday plans with 3 kids
Jennifer Garner details holiday plans with 3 kids
Saba Qamar shares cryptic post on positivity
Saba Qamar shares cryptic post on positivity