Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat' 

Tamannaah Bhatia’s item song Aaj Ki Raat helped her embrace her body.
While the actress admitted growing up with unrealistic beauty standards, she mentioned that the track also helped her ‘accept’ her body.
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the Bhola Shankar star revealed that she thought skinny meant being fit.
Tamannaah revealed, "The times that I actually started to feel beautifully good about myself had rarely anything to do with how thin I was, but I know that was something I grew up with, and it took me, I think it’s very recent. I somewhere feel maybe Aaj Ki Raat helped me also accept my body.”
She further recalled a woman’s unexpected reaction when her new song Kaavaalaa from Jailer came out, "One lady walked up to me at a party, and she was like thank you,
"You know because of you we ask curvy women feel like accepted, and you were so big and, fat and yet you were enjoying, and I for the first time registered that according to this lady, I was fat. I didn’t completely understand that till I did hear it from a person," the Lust Stories 2 actress explained.
On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the release of her Netflix show titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.