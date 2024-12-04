Princess Eugenie issues delightful update amid Andrew, Charles battle

Princess Eugenie celebrated a special day with Sarah Ferguson amid her father Prince Andrew and King Charles' battle over Royal Lodge.
On December 3, the Princess of York released delightful photos from her recent trip to Windsor Great Park Illuminated ahead of Christmas.
Eugenie was accompanied by her mother and children to enjoy their fun night out.
Alongside the pictures, the Princess said, "The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated"
She added, "I’d love to hear what festive things you get up to @sarahferguson15 #christmascountdown."
It is pertinent to mention that Eugenie's post came amid the ongoing rift between Andrew and the monarch over the massive royal residence.
Reportedly, Charles has cut off his brother's financial aid. On the other hand, Andrew claimed that he found a legitimate source of money to support his lifestyle.