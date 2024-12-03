Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success 

Trending

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor starred in 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan

  by Web Desk
  December 03, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor has made news for renting a lavish apartment in Juhu, Mumbai for Rs 6 lakh per month.

According to reports, the star’s new house spans an impressive 3,928.86 square feet and has been rented for a period of one year.

Times Now reported that the documents accessed through Zapkey reveal that Shraddha has paid an upfront rent of Rs 72 lakh for the year.

The property is pretty spacious which offered the convenience of four parking spaces, a valuable asset in Mumbai’s densely packed residential areas.

Many Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Imran Khan have also rented properties in Mumbai for significant amounts.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has been riding high in the success of Stree 2 as it earned her widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy premiered in theatres on August 15 this year.

Stree 2 which featured an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Kurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi was hailed as an all-time blockbuster.

Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor had been roped in to shoot a special song with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2 but has been replaced by Sreeleela.

