King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome Qatari Royals at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla are delightfully welcoming the Qatari Royals, Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the Royal Family shared a joyful video in which the British monarch and the queen were seen arriving with the royals of Qatar to Buckingham Palace.
“The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, have welcomed Their Highnesses The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar to Buckingham Palace,” read the caption alongside the video.
In the video, the British and Qatari monarchs were seen arriving in a Royal carriage, while Queen Camilla stayed indoors at the Buckingham Palace, awaiting their arrival.
The video then transitioned to the red carpet adorned staircase on which King Charles was seen talking to the Amir of Qatar, followed by Queen Camilla and Sheikha Jawaher, and then Prince William and Princess Kate following them, as they all went upstairs.
In another post, the Royal Family shared a carousel of photos of the Royals at the Buckingham Palace posing along with Amir Tamim and his wife.
“Horse Guards Parade this morning, The King, alongside The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed Their Highnesses The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher to the UK,” they captioned.
The snap featured King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Qatari Royals, followed by a photo of the British monarch walking towards the Grand Entrance, while the third image showcased the king among the Royal guards.