Kate Middleton gets strategic tip as clash with Queen Camilla hits new peak

Amid the escalating tensions with Queen Camilla over power in the Royal Family, Princess Kate has received a strategic tip.
Recently, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced plans to dedicate at least one monthly engagement this year to celebrating British excellence, highlighting everything from successful businesses to unsung community heroes.
Speaking to the Times, English actress and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher – who sat down with Kate Middleton for a conversation on Happy Mum Happy Baby in 2020 – gave the crown princess a crucial tip, asking her to become a “queen who listens.”
“She’s full of heart. I think she’ll be a queen who really listens, who leans in, who’s very aware of what’s going on — like the King with the King’s Trust,” she stated.
The Eve of Man author continued, “I think [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are going into it with their eyes completely open. We have to work together as a society to make that change happen [and] I think they get it. They understand things. And so, for that reason, I think it will be a welcome change.”
Fletcher’s advice comes amid the ongoing feud between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, which has hit a new peak, according to Radar Online.
In its January 3 article, the outlet reported that the two royals can now “barely tolerate being in the same room” as tensions inside the monarchy escalate to “nuclear” levels.
"The situation with the Yorks has drained everyone involved, and Kate is no exception. She has stood firmly behind William through months of fraught talks and hard choices, and it has weighed heavily on her, and left her in no mood to deal with Camilla. But things have reached such a height, the pair of them can barely bare to stay in the same room as one another,” told an insider.
Speaking about Camilla, the source added, "She also hates that Kate is being talked up as Britain's perfect future Queen when she still holds the crown."
Camilla became the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom in 2022 as the wife of King Charles III.