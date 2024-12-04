Disney finally drops release date of ‘Snow White’

Disney has finally revealed the release date of Snow White!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, the official Walt Disney handle drop a beautiful poster of the highly anticipated live-action musical fantasy film along with the date on which it will make its way to theatres.
Announcing the date, the post’s caption read, “The classic story comes to life. Experience Disney’s #SnowWhite, only in theaters March 21, 2025.”
The upcoming movie is “a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.”
Snow White, which is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler (Snow White), Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), Andrew Burnap (Jonathan), Ansu Kabia (Huntsman), Dujonna Gift (Maple), Martin Klebba (Grumpy), and Colin Michael Carmichael (Farno).
The production of the eagerly awaited film was confirmed back in October 2016 with Erin Cressida Wilson being the screenwriter.
Filming of Snow White mainly took place in London from March to July 2022 while some of the additional shooting and pick-ups were done in June 2024.