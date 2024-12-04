Entertainment

Disney finally drops release date of ‘Snow White’

The live-action ‘Snow White’ by Disney stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and Andrew Burnap in main roles

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024

Disney drops exciting release date of ‘Snow White’


Disney has finally revealed the release date of Snow White!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, the official Walt Disney handle drop a beautiful poster of the highly anticipated live-action musical fantasy film along with the date on which it will make its way to theatres.

Announcing the date, the post’s caption read, “The classic story comes to life. Experience Disney’s #SnowWhite, only in theaters March 21, 2025.”

The upcoming movie is “a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.”

Snow White, which is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler (Snow White), Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), Andrew Burnap (Jonathan), Ansu Kabia (Huntsman), Dujonna Gift (Maple), Martin Klebba (Grumpy), and Colin Michael Carmichael (Farno).

The production of the eagerly awaited film was confirmed back in October 2016 with Erin Cressida Wilson being the screenwriter.

Filming of Snow White mainly took place in London from March to July 2022 while some of the additional shooting and pick-ups were done in June 2024.

Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year

Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals

King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Rihanna becomes laughing stock for her Fashion Awards outfit choice
Rihanna becomes laughing stock for her Fashion Awards outfit choice
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals