Angelina Jolie to star in her own biopic?

The 'Maleficent' star played the role of opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic 'Maria'

  December 04, 2024
Angelina Jolie recently shared her candid reaction to what she called the 'most insane question' she's ever been asked.

While conversing with The Sunday Times, the Maleficent star discussed her role as opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic Maria.

Jolie who previously played the role of supermodel Gia Carangi in Gia (1998) and acclaimed French journalist Mariane Pearl in A Mighty Heart (2007), was asked about the chances of a biopic on her own career.

“That gets the most insane question award,” she responded.

Jolie added, “'When you're a public person and you're playing [someone else], you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful [with Maria].”

“Let's hope there isn't one about my life,” she concluded.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Wanted star also she light on the ageing in Hollywood and its effect on the offering roles.

“I’ve got better work as I’ve got older,” the mom-of-six revealed.

She continued, “I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute.”

Jolie stated, “It’s easier for actors than singers or dancers because your body doesn’t change.”

To note, Angelina Jolie’s film Maria will drop on Netflix on December 11.

