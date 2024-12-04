King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar

King Charles has yet again taken the internet by storm with his heartfelt gesture for the Emir of Qatar and his wife during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
The 76-year-old monarch not only won over the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher but also all his fans worldwide.
In a heartfelt video shared by the Royal Family, King Charles kicked off his speech with Arabic greetings, ASSALAMU-ALAYKUM [Peace be upon you] to the Qatari Royals.
To which the Emir of the Arab state looked at Charles with warmth an gratitude and nodded.
In his speech King Charles emphasized the Emir’s strong personal ties to the UK through his education and frequent visits, calling the UK his “second home.”
He also highlighted the unique, 160-year friendship between the two nations, built on mutual respect and collaboration.
The cancer-stricken monarch also commended Qatar’s global contributions, including its support during the Afghanistan evacuations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and its unparalleled mediation efforts for peace.
Prince Harry and Willam’s father also highlighted moral values rooted in the Qur’an and the Bible, emphasizing their commitment to peace, justice, and saving lives.
Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section with words of praises for the monarch.
One fan noted, “I don’t think His Majesty gets the recognition he deserves as a great public speaker.”
Another warmly responded, “Wa'alaikumussalam warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.”
“That is so nice respectful and sweet of his majesty,” a third gushed.