Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2

Jennifer Lawrence radiated effortless glamour as she showcased her growing baby bump in a stunning, bump-hugging gown.
While attending The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala, the No Hard Feelings star, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, served elegance elegance in a black V-neck gown.
She looked ravishing in a floor-length dress and a thin black belt that sat gently below the bust hugged her growing baby bump.
Lawrence accessorized her look with droplet-shaped earrings.
For her makeup, she opted for a light blush, pink gloss, and black eyeliner.
The Hunger Games star kept half up and half down, showcasing her wispy bangs.
On October 20, Lawrence announced her pregnancy through a Vogue article.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that after the Bread & Roses producer announced her second pregnancy, the Passengers star was "thrilled to be pregnant again."
"She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives," said the source.
To note, Lawrence and Maroney, 40, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to son Cy, 2, whom they welcomed in February 2022.