Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father

Meghan Markle has seemingly reflected on her strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, through a heartfelt gesture at a recent charity event in London.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, selected Maya Angelou's poignant poem I've Learned to be read at the Smart Works fundraising carol concert held at St Marylebone Parish Church.
The emotionally charged verses, which touch on themes of love and loss in parent-child relationships, appeared to mirror Meghan's own experiences with her estranged father.
The timing of the selection was particularly meaningful, with the festive season often symbolising family reunions and healing.
Meghan, who has been a patron of Smart Works since 2019, paired the reading with a personal message to the charity, underscoring her commitment to supporting women in need.
Meghan, who has been a patron of Smart Works since 2019, paired the reading with a personal message to the charity, underscoring her commitment to supporting women in need.
Her choice of poem resonated deeply, evoking reflections on her difficult ties with Thomas Markle.
The poem's most resonant line reads: "I've learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you'll miss them when they're gone from your life."
This sentiment carries particular weight given Meghan's complicated relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, 80, who has not spoken to his daughter since 2018.
Their rift began when Thomas posed for paparazzi photographs before Meghan's royal wedding, which he ultimately missed due to a heart attack.
"I've had a good life and I am proud of what I've accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years," Thomas told The Mail earlier this year.
Thomas Markle, now 80, has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite residing only 250 miles from the Sussexes' Montecito home.
Before their estrangement, Meghan and her father enjoyed a close bond, as evidenced by her former blog, The Tig.
In a heartfelt 2014 Father’s Day post, Meghan described Thomas as "thoughtful, inspiring, hardworking," and lauded his unwavering dedication to supporting her future.