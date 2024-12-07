Entertainment

Top 3 chart-topping singers of 2024: From Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter

Here’s the list of three singers who dominated the charts with their record-breaking hit tracks

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
It was truly a year of great music!

While, Taylor Swift broke multiple records with her incredible album The Tortured Poets Department, Sabrina Carpenter reached historic milestones with her Short n’ Sweet album, making 2024 a year of phenomenal music and outstanding songs.

As the year nearly comes to an end, let’s have a look at top 3 singers who dominated the charts in 2024.

Top 3 Chart-Breaking Singers of 2024:

Here’s the list of top 3 hitmakers who ruled the charts like no one else.

1- Taylor Swift:

The Blank Space hitmaker, who ruled the year with her thrilling Eras Tour concerts, also dominated the charts like a queen. Her album, The Tortured Poets Department, was ranked number 1 and also became UK Official Charts’ longest-running No. 1 album.

Swift was also ranked 1 in Spotify’s “Top 10 Artists Globally” and “Top 10 Albums Globally,” meanwhile her hit tracks Cruel Summer and Fortnight (featuring Post Malone) also broke multiple records. She was also ranked 2 in Billboard’s “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list.

2- Sabrina Carpenter:

2024 marked an incredible year for Sabrina Carpenter. The Taste hitmaker received her first-ever Grammy nominations this year for her superhit album Short n’ Sweet.

Besides Grammys, the blonde singer also dominated the charts with her widely acclaimed tracks Espresso, Pease Please Please, and Taste that made record-breaking success on the UK Charts. Her songs consecutively dominated the first rank for 20 weeks, making her the first artist since 1953 to have most weeks at the top.

Carpenter’s Espresso has also dominated 1st position on Spotify’s “Top 10 Songs Globally” list 2024, while her album Short n’ Sweet is ranked 3 in “Top 10 Albums Globally.”

3- Benson Boone:

The American singer-songwriter, who made debuted his first studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades in 2024, also enjoyed top ranks on charts.

Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things dominated the 1st spot on the Billboard Global 200 for consecutive 9 weeks and is ranked 2 in Spotify’s “Top 10 Songs Globally” list 2024, while his album was ranked 9 in “Top 10 Albums Globally” list.

