Entertainment

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest

Brazilian singer Shakira pens heartfelt note as young artist announced as the winner of her song's social media contest

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera contest
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest

Shakira extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fans as a young artist Michael Mejia announced the winner of her purple Lamborghini on Friday, for best creative video for her song Soltera.

Nearly two weeks after she started a social media contest, Shakira turned to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her thoughts, 

The El Jefe singer wrote, "It makes me happy to be able to give away this car as a tribute to the creativity of all of you who have played single with your own stories."

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera contest

She went on to express, "This song has been healing especially for me, allowing me to see the glass full and celebrate what i have instead of complain about what I miss."

Speaking about the immense response on her song Soltera, Shakira noted, "I was touched to see how the song also managed to help many of you heal."

"Soltera has become a symbol of an optimistic attitude towards life and together, we have removed the stigma from the word "single" giving it a new meaning," she added.

Shakira concluded her caption with a powerful message as, "Married or single, you can be equally happy or unhappy on one side or the other. What matters is the attitude we put towards whatever we are going through in life."

"Destiny puts reality to us without asking us if we agree, but we put the attitude without asking for forgiveness or permission!" the Waka Waka singer shared.

Soltera was released on September 25, 2024.

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup

Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits

Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours