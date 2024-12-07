Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest

Shakira extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fans as a young artist Michael Mejia announced the winner of her purple Lamborghini on Friday, for best creative video for her song Soltera.
Nearly two weeks after she started a social media contest, Shakira turned to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her thoughts,
The El Jefe singer wrote, "It makes me happy to be able to give away this car as a tribute to the creativity of all of you who have played single with your own stories."
She went on to express, "This song has been healing especially for me, allowing me to see the glass full and celebrate what i have instead of complain about what I miss."
Speaking about the immense response on her song Soltera, Shakira noted, "I was touched to see how the song also managed to help many of you heal."
"Soltera has become a symbol of an optimistic attitude towards life and together, we have removed the stigma from the word "single" giving it a new meaning," she added.
Shakira concluded her caption with a powerful message as, "Married or single, you can be equally happy or unhappy on one side or the other. What matters is the attitude we put towards whatever we are going through in life."
"Destiny puts reality to us without asking us if we agree, but we put the attitude without asking for forgiveness or permission!" the Waka Waka singer shared.
Soltera was released on September 25, 2024.