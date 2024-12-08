King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card

King Charles has given a delightful message through his Christmas card this year after Queen Camilla skipped Christmas carol service.
On Saturday night, Buckingham Palace released the official Christmas card of monarch and the queen this year.
Millie Pilkington took the picture in April 2024, in which the royal couple can be seen smiling gracefully and standing side by side in the Palace garden.
Camilla donned a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery in the shared picture.
On the other hand, Charles went for a grey suit and blue tie, while keeping hands pocket.
The viral picture has been selected for the couple’s third Christmas card since Charles became King.
“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the official message read on the card.
The official 2024 Christmas card came after Queen consort kipped this year's Christmas Carol Service due to health battle.
Camilla suffered from chest infection earlier this year and now has been advised to be very careful about her health.
A Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told GB News, "Queen Camilla has always been prone to chest infections - this one turned into viral pneumonia which is not uncommon."
"It just means her chest is weakened even more. She just has to be very careful. It does take some time to recover," he noted.
Notably, Kate Middleton hosted the Christmas carol service along with her kids and husband Prince William.