Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card

King Charles shares major news after Queen Camilla missed Christmas carol service

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card

King Charles has given a delightful message through his Christmas card this year after Queen Camilla skipped Christmas carol service.

On Saturday night, Buckingham Palace released the official Christmas card of monarch and the queen this year.

Millie Pilkington took the picture in April 2024, in which the royal couple can be seen smiling gracefully and standing side by side in the Palace garden.

Camilla donned a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery in the shared picture.

On the other hand, Charles went for a grey suit and blue tie, while keeping hands pocket.

The viral picture has been selected for the couple’s third Christmas card since Charles became King.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the official message read on the card.

King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card

The official 2024 Christmas card came after Queen consort kipped this year's Christmas Carol Service due to health battle.

Camilla suffered from chest infection earlier this year and now has been advised to be very careful about her health.

A Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told GB News, "Queen Camilla has always been prone to chest infections - this one turned into viral pneumonia which is not uncommon."

"It just means her chest is weakened even more. She just has to be very careful. It does take some time to recover," he noted.

Notably, Kate Middleton hosted the Christmas carol service along with her kids and husband Prince William.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening

Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama

Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Princess Kate reemerges stronger than ever after cancer recovery
Princess Kate reemerges stronger than ever after cancer recovery
Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day
Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day
Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'
Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service
Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service
Prince Harry's memoir Spare sees dramatic decline in resale value
Prince Harry's memoir Spare sees dramatic decline in resale value
King Charles advises Prince William to avoid his mistakes
King Charles advises Prince William to avoid his mistakes