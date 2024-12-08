Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Gigi Hadid looked absolutely gorgeous at the grand opening of her clothing line store, Guest In Residence, in Beverly Hills.

On Saturday night, December 7, the supermodel stole the spotlight at the opening of her third brick-and-mortar store, which Hadid launched in 2022.

Hadid, 29, who recently dropper some photos of 4-year-old daughter Khai Malik, donned a woven brown sweater with red and white stripe accents paired with a fuzzy black miniskirt.

For hair, her blonde locks were styled in a trendy side-parted bob as she accessorised with a miniature cream purse and flats.

The Victoria's Secret model can be seen posing in a retro photo booth in the viral pictures.

Moreover, her 76-year-old father Mohamed Hadid also made a special appearance, supporting his model daughter.

The fashion mogul previously said, “This collection is meant to evoke warm memories of winter family vacations and the feeling of escapism that comes with them. The designs are inspired by colorful train and bus seats from past adventures, that rad plaid shirt your dad gave you on a camping trip, and that cozy sweater your mom rocked on the slopes.”

Hadid added, “Those off-duty moments when you felt warm, safe, and happy while surrounded by loved ones in nature.”

Notably, Guest in Residence released its fall 2024 collection with prices ranging from $450 to $1,000 in August.

