Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal 

Mahira Khan proved she is a pro at hitting back!
The Bin Roye actress was a guest at a literary festival where she was asked questions in a rapid fire round.
During the session, Khan shared her thoughts on big names like Imran Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Humayun Saeed,
She was also questioned about the veteran actor Firdous Jamal, who has been passing ageist remarks about her since a few years.
Maintaining her calm composure, the Humsafar star stated, "I cannot comment on Firdous Jamal as I do not know him."
When asked about her bond with the Bollywood superstar SRK, Khan emphasized discomfort over how the topic often spirals, "I can never have enough of him, but when someone asks a question about him, I do reply, and then people say that she is quite obsessed with him. That's why I expect them not to ask me, because then they say she wants to talk about it, which I never start on my own."
The Raees actress, who has slayed the sari game many times before, decked up in a bottle green sari with gold embellishments for the event.
Meanwhile, professionally, Mahira Khan has a new project lined up titled Love Guru that is slated to release next year.