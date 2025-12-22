Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts 

Asim Azhar heaped praises on ex-Hania Amir and the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu team after he experienced a major moment to celebrate.
The Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker's song for the renowned drama, starring Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas, and a collaboration with Sabri Sisters, became No. 1 local song on Spotify.
Turning to his Instagram account on Monday, December 22, to share a stunning clip of himself performing the OST by a fireside, the singer penned, "mere zindagi hai tu #1 song in the country."
Expressing his gratitude, Asim said, "speechless. thank you. so much love coming from all over the world on this. bohat saara pyaar. sunte rahen, gaate rahen. [Lots of love. Keep listening. Keep singing]."
The Instagram post also featured a screenshot of Spotify, showcasing the track taking the first rank in Top Songs Pakistan.
He also shared that the song has become the first-ever OST to achieve the milestone and also his first song to "reach #1 on the Spotify top 50 national charts."
Without giving much context, Asim unveiled that making the song was not an easy feat; however, despite the hurdles, he's glad the fans were able to listen and resonate with the emotional track.
Addressing the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu team, the 29-year-old, while tagging Hania, Bilal, directors Musaddiq Malek and Nadeem Baig, and the network, wrote, "you guys have outdone yourself. I can say this on behalf of the whole world, that Arya-Kamyar moment had us all in our feels. Can't wait to see what unfolds next."
In recent months, Hania and Asim have been sparking reunion speculation with their cryptic moves.
The pair was first romantically linked together in 2018 and ended things sometime between 2020 and 2021, following which the singer got engaged to Merub Ali.
Notably, in June 2025, Asim announced that he and the social media influencer had called off the engagement.