Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up Farrhana Bhatt finally reacts to Neelam Giri's drama 

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
India's superhit reality show, Bigg Boss 19's runner-up contestant, Farrhana Bhatt, has broken her silence on co-contestant Neelam Giri's drama.   

During her guest appearance at Farah Khan's popular YouTube show, the 28-year-old Indian actress opened up about the controversy which arose in Bigg Boss involving her and Neelam.

Recalling the controversy, Farrhana said in one particular episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, her co-contestant "overreacted" when she shredded Neelam’s letter as part of a task.

"I was calm, everyone else was overacting too much, and I was thinking, why would they do this to look good on screen? I was not triggered because I knew I was right in my decision," she responded.

For those unversed, inside the house, contestants were given a chance to read letters from their families. 

However, this depended on their fellow housemates. 

If one contestant decides to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention.

While most housemates chose to sacrifice their captaincy chances and let others read their letters, Farrhana made a bold move; she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving Neelam in tears. 

At the time, all the contestants lashed out at Farrhana Bhatt due to her insensitive move. 

Despite her cunning move, the Indian reality star lost Bigg Boss 19’s trophy to Guarav Khanna, who took home the trophy and a 50 lakh cash prize.  

