  • By Hania Jamil
Salman Khan breaks silence on Dharmendra's death: 'I just lost a father figure

In an emotional moment, Salman Khan opened up on the impact Dharmendra had on his life and career.

Speaking on an international platform, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor honoured the veteran actor with a heartfelt statement.

"I just lost a father figure, Dharma ji. I think he inspired me. I have always followed him and whatever I have done in my career...you know, I followed a hero, I followed Dharma ji," he noted.

Talking about his own father, Salman added, "On a script level, I have tried to follow my father. The only two people that I have been inspired by in a good way."

When asked what it was about the legendary Bollywood actor that made him stand out, the 59-year-old instantly replied, "The man. He is a very noble man. Very good man. Very emotional man."

Over the years, Dharmendra and Salman shared a close bond, with the actor referring to him as his "third son" after Sunny and Bobby Deol.

For the unversed, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, weeks before his 90th birthday.

The saddening announcement came after the actor was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He moved back to his residence, where he took his last breath.

Dharmendra's last movie, Ikkis, is scheduled to release on January 1, 2026.

