'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film

Dhurandhar's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly, has finally reacted to the movie’s director, Aditiya Dhar's move to remove Tamannaah Bhatia from the film.
As the superhit Indian movie continued to create history at the box office, some controversy has also surrounded the movie.
A few days after the official launch of the film, Dhurandhar’s choreographer, Vijay, sent the internet into a frenzy as he appeared in a new interview.
In a conversation with Filmygyan, the 45-year-old dance director revealed that he initially considered Tamannaah for the song, Shararat.
However, he had to turn down his desire as Aditiya wanted to feature Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.
"In my head, she was the one. I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song—something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story," Vijay added.
He added, "That’s why there are two girls, not one. He didn’t want the attention to be about this one person."
According to The Indian Express, Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, with a total collection of Rs 852 crore in 18 days, overtaking Kantara: The Legend.
The second part of Aditiya Dhar's directorial is set to premiere in theatres on March 19, 2026.