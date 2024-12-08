Entertainment

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays

Kris Jenner is a mother of six kids and a grandmother of 14 grandchildren

  by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Kris Jenner is embracing chaos during the holiday season!

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch isn't expecting a quiet little holiday celebration this year with her six kids and 13 grandchildren.

"I just have to take a deep breath and realize I'm outnumbered," she told PEOPLE.

Jenner went on to share, "There are 13 of them! You can't control that kind of chaos."

Despite the chaos, The Kardashians star absolutely loves every minute of it.

"It's so much fun. I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday,” she added.

Jenner further expressed her love for the holidays which started at a young age.

“It was always such a big deal in my house. The same was true for my mom, my dad, my grandmother," she shared.

Jenner continued, "I actually just finished decorating my mom's house for Christmas and pulling things out of a storage bin and going through things that meant so much to me as a child.”

“It was such an amazing emotional memory,” she added.

Moreover, Kris Jenner has recently launched a holiday-scented special edition line of her Safely house and cleaning products.

