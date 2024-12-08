Entertainment

Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball paid homage` to late Liam Payne with an emotional opening at the O2

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024
Liam Payne is still alive in people’s heart even after two months of tragic death!

The former One Direction star received a heartfelt tribute at the opening of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 in London on Saturday evening.

Before the performances including Coldplay and Perrie Edwards, the crowd observed a moment of quiet reflection as the lights dimmed, and the message "Tonight we remember Liam Payne" appeared on the screen.

The sold-out erupted in cheers and applause as the tribute appeared.

To note, Payne, who tragically died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, performed solo at the annual event in 2019.

“It was the perfect way to open the show,” an attendee told the Mirror of tribute.

They further added, “The whole of The O2 went dark and quiet and then the tribute to Liam was shown on the screen. Thousands erupted into cheers and it was so touching.”

Prior to this, Zayn Malik also paid tribute to his “brother” and close pal, Liam Payne as he returned to the stage for the first time since the death of singer.

