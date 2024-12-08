Vedang Raina walks down memory lane as 'The Archies' clocks 1 year 

Vedang Raina's 2023 debut film The Archies marked 1 year!
As the film completes a year, the Jigra actor took to his Instagram account to share a special post to mark the occasion.
The first video showcased glimpses of a few scenes starring him from the film with a peek of his behind-the-scenes fun with the crew.
It also includes a snapshot from the show with a group picture alongside others on the set.
"A year ago today, my first film, The Archies, came out, and it changed my life in more than a few ways. If not for landing that audition, I'd probably be doing my 2nd year MBA right now," Raina added a caption admitting how the movie marked the beginning of some special friendships.
The post that did rounds garnered a slew of reactions from his fans and industry friends.
One wrote, "So so proud Ved. I cannot wait to see your futire projects."
Another chimed, " You were worthy.. that's why it changed your life."
To note, Vedang Raina's new film Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt was a flop at the box office.