Vedang Raina walks down memory lane as 'The Archies' clocks 1 year

'The Archies' starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina in the main roles

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024
Vedang Raina's 2023 debut film The Archies marked 1 year! 

As the film completes a year, the Jigra actor took to his Instagram account to share a special post to mark the occasion. 

The first video showcased glimpses of a few scenes starring him from the film with a peek of his behind-the-scenes fun with the crew. 

It also includes a snapshot from the show with a group picture alongside others on the set. 

"A year ago today, my first film, The Archies, came out, and it changed my life in more than a few ways. If not for landing that audition, I'd probably be doing my 2nd year MBA right now," Raina added a caption admitting how the movie marked the beginning of some special friendships.  


The post that did rounds garnered a slew of reactions from his fans and industry friends. 

One wrote, "So so proud Ved. I cannot wait to see your futire projects." 

Another chimed, " You were worthy.. that's why it changed your life." 

To note, Vedang Raina's new film Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt was a flop at the box office. 

