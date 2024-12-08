Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday

Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 79th birthday!
On Sunday, the veteran actress celebrated her big day with grandchildren, including Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh making the occasion even more special.
Sara took to her Instagram account to share a peek into the intimate birthday celebration of her grandmother.
“Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan. The pride and honor of our family,” she penned in alongside the photos.
The carousel featured adorable pictures and videos, including a cake-cutting ceremony and a family photo.
In the third image, Sara, Sharmila, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, and other family member could be seen striking the pose to the camera.
Earlier to this, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi also penned a heartfelt birthday on their respective Instagram handles for Sharmila.
Kareena shared a series of photos with her mother-in-law, Sharmila, showcasing their loving bond.
“Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best,” she penned in the caption.
In one of the episodes of Midday's Sit With Hitlist print and podcast series, Kareena Kapoor expressed her admiration for Sharmila Tagore.