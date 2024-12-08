Sports

Adam Gase: Journey from NFL coach to strategic advisor

Former NFL coach recently joined a media technology company as a strategic advisor

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Adam Gase: Journey from NFL coach to strategic advisor
Adam Gase: Journey from NFL coach to strategic advisor

Former American National Football League coach Adam Gase, after an eventful football coaching career, recently joined a new venture in an entirely different role.

Gase 2024 joined The 33rd Team, a media and technology company, as a strategic advisor, Sports Illustrated reported.

Born in 1978 in Michigan, the American football coach, in his 20-year career, worked with multiple teams and helped them achieve their goals.

So, here is all you need to know about Gase and his journey from coach to advisor and his upcoming plans.

Adam Gase Current Job

As of September 2024, Adam Gase is working as a strategic advisor for a media and technology company, The 33rd Team.

The company was founded by former Dolphins senior vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, who also hired Gase as Miami Dolphins head coach for the NFL 2016 season.

Even after leaving the NFL, he remained involved in the sports media world and has been contributing to different shows and podcasts as an expert, providing insightful analysis about the game.

Is Adam Gase Still Coaching?

No, Adam Gase is not currently coaching in the NFL. He last worked with the New York Jets for the 2019-2020 season as the head coach of the team. During his time with the team, he led the Jets to their most wins, 9-23, in a season after more than a decade.

Notably, The Jet Press reported that it is rumoured that the Miami Dolphins, after six years, are once again considering hiring a 46-year-old as the next head coach in 2025. However, neither the team nor Gase has confirmed this news.

Adam Gase Past Teams Coached

During his 18-year career, Adam Gase coached the Detroit Lions (2003-2007), the San Francisco 49ers (2008) as quarterbacks coach, the Chicago Bears (2015) as offensive coordinator, the Miami Dolphins (2016-2018), and the New York Jets (2019-2020) as head coach.

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes

Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds

Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death

Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Dan Campbell: The head coach who turns every speech into viral moment
Dan Campbell: The head coach who turns every speech into viral moment
Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid’s feat in historic Test achievement
Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid’s feat in historic Test achievement
Lionel Messi shows off his shining MLS glory in latest post
Lionel Messi shows off his shining MLS glory in latest post
Sri Lanka’s Shammi Silva appointed president of Asian Cricket Council
Sri Lanka’s Shammi Silva appointed president of Asian Cricket Council
Nick Kyrgios set to make Australian Open comeback after injury break
Nick Kyrgios set to make Australian Open comeback after injury break
George Russell drops Max Verstappen’s explosive threats after Qatar GP
George Russell drops Max Verstappen’s explosive threats after Qatar GP
Tennis expert sets record straight on Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ‘Goat’ debate
Tennis expert sets record straight on Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ‘Goat’ debate
Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project
Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination