Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year

As this year comes to an end, music lovers around the world are reflecting on the tracks that defined 2024.
From Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits that dominated the music industry to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft album that captured our hearts, this year's top songs represent a diverse and vibrant musical landscape.
With a mix of renowned singers and emerging artists, 2024's standout tracks showcase the ever-evolving nature of music and the musicians who continue to push boundaries and inspire us.
Let’s take a look at this year’s top albums.
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’:
The Tortured Poets Department is the eleventh studio album of Taylor Swift.
The hit album, which was released on April 19, 2024, has won ARIA Music Award for Best International Artist.
The Tortured Poets Department’s popular tracks include My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Down Bad, So Long, London, But Daddy I Love Him and Fresh Out The Slammer.
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n' Sweet’:
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet is her sixth studio album, which was released on August 23, 2024.
As per Billboard, her album was the second-longest running number one album of the year on the Billboard 200.
Espresso, Taste, Please Please Please, Good Graces, Sharpest Tool and Bed Chem are some of the famous songs from Sabrina’s album.
The pop singer is currently busy on the world tour for her album.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’:
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is her eighth studio album, released on March 29, 2024.
Cowboy Carter has won many awards and nominations including Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Danish Music Award for International Album of the Year and Billboard Music Award for Top Country Album.
The pop album includes hit tracks such as AMERIICAN REQUIEM, BLACKBIIRD, 16 CARRIAGES, PROTECTOR, MY ROSE, SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON, TEXAS HOLD 'EM and BODYGUARD.
Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’:
Eternal Sunshine is the seventh studio album of Ariana Grande.
The popular album was dropped after a three years hiatus, since Positions released.
Ariana album Eternal Sunshine has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’:
Olivia Rodrigo dropped her second studio album this year titled GUTS.
The superstar’s new album won the 2024 People's Choice Award for Album of the Year.
Olivia also won the award for Song of the Year for Vampire from the same album.
Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’:
Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024.
It is her first full-length studio album release since 2021's Happier Than Ever.
Hit Me Hard and Soft features SKINNY, LUNCH, CHIHIRO, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, WILDFLOWER, THE GREATEST, L'AMOUR DE MA VIE, THE DINER, BITTERSUITE and BLUE.