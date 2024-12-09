Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spreading holiday cheers!
The loved-up couple shared a peek into their adorable family moments from a recent festive trip to New York City, where they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.
Chopra took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share cherished moments with their two-year-old daughter Malti with her millions of fans.
“A quick lil magic moment,” the Citadel actress penned alongside the photos.
Chopra’s carousel kicked off with a sweet selfie of her with Malti sitting beside her on a plane, who was busy peering out of the window and waving goodbye to the airport as the jet took off.
A second photo showed Chopra and Jonas as they walked hand-in-hand with Malti through what appeared to be a hotel doorway.
The Third picture feature the family of three standing together inside a room lit up with Christmas trees and a brightly painted mural wall.
Other photos in the Carousel included Chopra snuggling with Malti and applying fake nails on her hands.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a multiday wedding in December 2018.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate, on January 15, 2022.