Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a multiday wedding in December 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spreading holiday cheers!

The loved-up couple shared a peek into their adorable family moments from a recent festive trip to New York City, where they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Chopra took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share cherished moments with their two-year-old daughter Malti with her millions of fans.

“A quick lil magic moment,” the Citadel actress penned alongside the photos.

Chopra’s carousel kicked off with a sweet selfie of her with Malti sitting beside her on a plane, who was busy peering out of the window and waving goodbye to the airport as the jet took off.

In the second photo, Chopra and Jonas could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Malti through a hotel doorway.

The Third picture feature the family of three standing together inside a room lit up with Christmas trees and a brightly painted mural wall.

Other photos in the Carousel included Chopra snuggling with Malti and applying fake nails on her hands.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a multiday wedding in December 2018. 

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate, on January 15, 2022. 

