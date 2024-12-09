Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew

Taylor Swift kicked off Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023

  • December 09, 2024
Taylor Swift knows how to reward her Eras Tour!

The I Can Do It With a broken Heart singer has given out a staggering $197 million in bonuses to the entire crew and performers of her Eras Tour.

Over the past two years, Swift gave the massive bonuses to her entire tour team, including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team, in addition to their regular salaries.

According to PEOPLE, Swift gave more than $55 million in bonuses in August 2023, when she wrapped the first North American leg of the tour.

Swift performed her final show of the Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

During her opening Lover set, the singer espressed her gratitude for fans and concertgoers.

"We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life,” she said to crowd.

She further added, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift kicked off Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

