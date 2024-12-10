’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return

Cillian Murphy could not make it to the final trailer of highly-anticipated 28 Years Later official trailer.
Danny Boyle‘s most-awaited zombie apocalypse sequel dropped first trailer on December 10, 2024.
In the viral clip, we can see the effects of zombie infestation an unsuspecting U.K
The viral clip begins with a gruesome and fleeting glimpse into the catastrophic events that took place 10,228 days prior, as a zombie outbreak ravages an unsuspecting United Kingdom.
Boyle and Garland reprised their respective roles in the third installment of the movie, however, the Peaky Blinders star could not make it into the final trailer. He previously starred as Jim.
The movie’s official synopsis reads, “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.”
“When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well,” the synopsis continued.
In the previous installment, 28 Days Later (2002), Cillian Murphy woke up from a coma to and found out a highly contagious has been spread in the society.
Shortly after the trailer was released, fans could help but wonder if the Oppenheimer actor will reprise his character.
A fan commented, “1:48....is that Cillian Murphys character....looks like him as an infected...but with Danny Boyle direction and Alex garland writing...im 100% there…”
Another wrote, “The zombie rising up in the field looked like my boi, Cillian Murphy.”
The 28 Years Later starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes will release on June 20, 2025.