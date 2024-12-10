King Philippe, Queen Mathilde surprise Prince Gabriel at military academy

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde surprised their son Prince Gabriel at the Saint-Cyr Military Academy on Monday.
The Queen of Belgium garnered attention in a chic check coat paired up with white and black dress, nude heels and black and a statement shawl.
For those unversed, Gabriel, 21, is currently on an Eramus exchange to the school from the Royal Military School.
To finish the look, Mathilde went for rose lipstick, silver hoop earring and a nude hat.
The official page of the royal family posted some pictures from the visit and penned, “The King and Queen visit the Saint-Cyr Coëtquidan Military Academy, the largest military school in France. It is currently welcoming 4 cadets from the Royal Military School as part of the Erasmus+ European exchange program.”
“Prince Gabriel is one of them. For 5 months, he continued his academic and military training @saintcyrcoetquidan with 3 other classmates from the @royal_military_academy. A great example of collaboration between @defensie.ladefense and @armeefrancaise,” caption further read.
During the visit, Mathilde, Phillipe and Gabriel watched cadets undergo training practices, during their visits around the grounds.
The Belgium royal couple share four kids Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore.