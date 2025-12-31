Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace shares emotional update on Queen Camilla as 2025 ends

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace has released an emotional video featuring Queen Camilla as she opens up about violence against women.

On Wednesday morning, December 31st, Her Majesty sat down with the BBC host John Hunt - whose wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise, were murdered last year by Louise’s ex-partner on @bbcr4today.

The video was accompanied with a caption that read, "The conversation covered topics including the role of online spaces in the radicalisation of young men, and the importance of early intervention."

"Her Majesty has been working with organisations and individuals to help reduce violence against women and support survivors for more than ten years," it added.

In the video, Queen said, "first of all, I would like to say thank you to John and Amy for coming here today in these very difficult circumstances and how important it is for them to talk about it which I know they do all the time."

She continued, "Not only for all the other people who it has happened to and who it will happen to but for themselves because I think it's a cathartic moment for them the more they can talk about it the more you can try and get rid of these terrible demons and terrible memory of what happened to you."

