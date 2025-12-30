Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell’s head steps down

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundations head, James Holt steps down from his position

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose yet another aide just days after their chief communications officer Meredith Maines resigned.

In a shocking turn of events, James Holt - the chief of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity, Archewell Philanthropies has stepped down from his position.

In his official statement to PEOPLE on Monday, December 29, James noted, "After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London."

He continued, "When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead."

"I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done — for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support," James added.

Following his resignation, Meghan and Harry broke their silence in an official statement noting, "James has been a stellar support for us for nearly ten years."

Their statement continued, "His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary."

"As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies," added the couple.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson on behalf of the duke and duchess confirmed that James Holt "will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and Archewell Philanthropies, supporting their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026."

