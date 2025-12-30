King Charles presents rare royal award to Kate and William’s close aide

One of Prince William and Kate Middleton's longtime aide has been honoured with a rare Royal award for her services.
Kate and William's kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for 11 years of service.
The rare honour was formally awarded personally by King Charles to recognise Maria's loyal service to one of the most scrutinised households in the world that too with complete anonymity.
Maria joined the Royal household in 2014, shortly after the birth of the future king, Prince George.
Established by Queen Victoria in 1896, unlike many other honours in the British system, it is not granted on the advice of government ministers nor scrutinised by independent committees.
Instead, the award - which forms part of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) is presented entirely with the authority of ruling monarch.
This gesture of gratitude from King Charles III came just days after Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids won hearts with their enchanting encounter with Royal fans during Christmas walk at Sandringham.