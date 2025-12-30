Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles presents rare royal award to Kate and William’s close aide

Kate Middleton, Prince William's longtime aide receives prestigious Royal award for her loyalty

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles presents rare royal award to Kate and William’s close aide
King Charles presents rare royal award to Kate and William’s close aide

One of Prince William and Kate Middleton's longtime aide has been honoured with a rare Royal award for her services.

Kate and William's kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for 11 years of service.

The rare honour was formally awarded personally by King Charles to recognise Maria's loyal service to one of the most scrutinised households in the world that too with complete anonymity.

Maria joined the Royal household in 2014, shortly after the birth of the future king, Prince George.

Established by Queen Victoria in 1896, unlike many other honours in the British system, it is not granted on the advice of government ministers nor scrutinised by independent committees. 

Instead, the award - which forms part of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) is presented entirely with the authority of ruling monarch.

This gesture of gratitude from King Charles III came just days after Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids won hearts with their enchanting encounter with Royal fans during Christmas walk at Sandringham.

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority
King Charles’ New Year Honours 2026: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and more

King Charles’ New Year Honours 2026: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and more
Royal Family addresses rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

Royal Family addresses rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne
King Charles office breaks silence after Andrew shows off expensive new gift

King Charles office breaks silence after Andrew shows off expensive new gift
Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025

Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025
Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026
Prince George to deal with another ‘tough’ situation after fiery controversy

Prince George to deal with another ‘tough’ situation after fiery controversy
Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year
Princess Kate takes Charlotte, Louis to special event without Prince William

Princess Kate takes Charlotte, Louis to special event without Prince William
King Charles enjoys first outing after Christmas without Queen Camilla

King Charles enjoys first outing after Christmas without Queen Camilla

Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan

Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan
Prince William, Princess Kate’s latest move leaves neighbours fuming

Prince William, Princess Kate’s latest move leaves neighbours fuming

Popular News

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'
an hour ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority
2 hours ago
Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’

Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’
an hour ago