  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family welcomes New Year 2026 with a heartfelt wish

King Charles and Queen Camilla dive into New Year's spirit!

Their majesties took time out from their Christmas holidays to mark the arrival of 2026 with a heartfelt wish for Royal fans across the world.

On the eve of December 31st, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a fireworks illustration with the a beautiful wish, "As 2026 arrives around the world, we wish you all a very happy New Year!"

Soon after the heartfelt wish on behalf of the British monarch and his wife was shared, Royal fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes.

One user commented, "Have a Great New year's Celebration with yourself families and friends"

Another noted, "Some amazing fireworks in Oz right now. Happy 2026!!!"

